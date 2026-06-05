Ottawa Tourism advisor: 'Go to China, then you'll love China'

To truly know China, you have to go there, said Jason Kelly, special advisor to Ottawa Tourism, during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing, held June 2 to 3. He said China is advancing rapidly in tourism technology, weaving a technological revolution into thousands of years of history and culture. Kelly said technology gives people a richer way to engage with the past. He added that reading about China online or seeing pictures is not enough, and that visitors will come to love the country once they experience it in person.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)