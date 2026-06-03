Visa-free policies fuel 35.3% surge in Beijing's inbound tourism

(Xinhua) 08:24, June 03, 2026

Foreign tourists visit the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Foreign tourists visit the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A Russian tourist interacts with a robot at a store of Unitree Robotics in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A foreign tourist records with a Chinese-brand pocket camera at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An Iraqi tourist records with a Chinese-brand action camera, which was bought in Guangzhou, at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows a "Meet China" Inbound Tourism Digital Consumption Screen at the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Foreign tourists select products at a Huawei flagship store in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Dutch tourists select souvenirs at the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Russian tourists interact with a robot at a store of Unitree Robotics in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2026.

Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel."

As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. As of the same date, about 957,000 foreign arrivals at Beijing ports had entered under visa-free or temporary entry permit policies, accounting for 70.8 percent of all foreign entrants. Most inbound visits are for purposes of tourism, business, and visiting relatives and friends. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)