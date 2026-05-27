ITB China 2026 kicks off in Shanghai
Visitors negotiate with exhibitors at the booth of Peru at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
A staff member interacts with a visitor at the booth of Brazil at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
An exhibitor introduces tourism products to a visitor at the booth of Kazakhstan at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
An exhibitor talks with a visitor at the booth of China's capital city Beijing at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
An exhibitor introduces local cultural and tourism activities to a visitor at the booth of Greece at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
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