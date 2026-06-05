Belgrade tourism chief: 'We need more people from Serbia come to China and learn about China'

Beijing keeps changing for the better, said Miodrag Popovic, CEO of the Tourist Organization of Belgrade, Serbia, during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing, held June 2 to 3. He recalled that Beijing has changed dramatically since his first visit in 1997, with each trip revealing a new and better city. Highlighting the "steel friendship" between Serbia and China, he said the two countries are moving forward together toward a shared future. He also called for more direct flights and closer exchanges, hoping more people from Belgrade and Serbia will visit Beijing to learn about China and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)