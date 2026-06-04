First JSQ freight train from Guizhou to Central Asia launched in China's Guiyang

(Xinhua) 09:29, June 04, 2026

Staff members check a JSQ freight train before its departure at a railway logistics center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2026. The first JSQ freight train from Guizhou to Central Asia, which is loaded with 261 locally manufactured new energy vehicles, departed from Guiyang on Wednesday.

The train will cross the national border via the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and is expected to reach Kazakhstan in about 15 days.

The JSQ is a special freight train dedicated to the transportation of automobiles for sales. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Staff members check a JSQ freight train before its departure at a railway logistics center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2026. The first JSQ freight train from Guizhou to Central Asia, which is loaded with 261 locally manufactured new energy vehicles, departed from Guiyang on Wednesday.

The train will cross the national border via the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and is expected to reach Kazakhstan in about 15 days.

The JSQ is a special freight train dedicated to the transportation of automobiles for sales. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

New energy vehicles are loaded onto a JSQ freight train at a railway logistics center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2026. The first JSQ freight train from Guizhou to Central Asia, which is loaded with 261 locally manufactured new energy vehicles, departed from Guiyang on Wednesday.

The train will cross the national border via the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and is expected to reach Kazakhstan in about 15 days.

The JSQ is a special freight train dedicated to the transportation of automobiles for sales. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)