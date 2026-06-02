Meet the Xiasi dog: Guizhou's four-legged mascot

Walk through the streets of Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, and you will notice something: a furry white figure showing up on toys, signs, and storefronts everywhere you look. That is the Xiasi dog, an ancient breed developed by the Miao ethnic group thousands of years ago and named after Xiasi town in Kaili.

Originally bred for hunting and guarding, the Xiasi is medium-sized, intelligent, and full of personality. But perhaps what sets it apart most is its loyalty and affection, making it just as suited to family life as it once was to the mountains and forests of Guizhou. Today, the breed has become a beloved local symbol, and efforts to protect and promote it are very much alive in its hometown.

If you ever find yourself in Kaili, keep an eye out for these charming white dogs. They just might be Guizhou's best kept secret.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)