Long-rail track laying ends for Wengma Railway extension in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 11:03, May 30, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a construction vehicle passing over a bridge on the Wengma Railway extension line in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-rail track-laying work on the Weng'an-Tianwen section was completed on Friday, paving the way for the opening of the extension of the Wengma Railway.

The 148-km railway extension project is designed for a speed of 120 km/h and will serve as a key freight corridor. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Staff members work on the Wengma Railway extension line in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 29, 2026. Long-rail track-laying work on the Weng'an-Tianwen section was completed on Friday, paving the way for the opening of the extension of the Wengma Railway.

The 148-km railway extension project is designed for a speed of 120 km/h and will serve as a key freight corridor. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows staff members working on the Wengma Railway extension line in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-rail track-laying work on the Weng'an-Tianwen section was completed on Friday, paving the way for the opening of the extension of the Wengma Railway.

The 148-km railway extension project is designed for a speed of 120 km/h and will serve as a key freight corridor. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows construction vehicles passing over a bridge on the Wengma Railway extension line in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-rail track-laying work on the Weng'an-Tianwen section was completed on Friday, paving the way for the opening of the extension of the Wengma Railway.

The 148-km railway extension project is designed for a speed of 120 km/h and will serve as a key freight corridor. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Staff members work on the Wengma Railway extension line in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 29, 2026. Long-rail track-laying work on the Weng'an-Tianwen section was completed on Friday, paving the way for the opening of the extension of the Wengma Railway.

The 148-km railway extension project is designed for a speed of 120 km/h and will serve as a key freight corridor. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a worker checking the conditions of the Wengma Railway extension line in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-rail track-laying work on the Weng'an-Tianwen section was completed on Friday, paving the way for the opening of the extension of the Wengma Railway.

The 148-km railway extension project is designed for a speed of 120 km/h and will serve as a key freight corridor. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of a bridge on the Wengma Railway extension line in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Long-rail track-laying work on the Weng'an-Tianwen section was completed on Friday, paving the way for the opening of the extension of the Wengma Railway.

The 148-km railway extension project is designed for a speed of 120 km/h and will serve as a key freight corridor. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)