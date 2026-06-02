American gets to walk the runway at Guizhou's Village T

People's Daily Online) 15:16, June 02, 2026

The world's most fashionable runways aren't limited to just Paris or Milan anymore. In Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, a new fashion capital is being formed with "Cun T," or Village T.

Unlike traditional fashion shows, the Village T runway has no barriers to entry. Here, farmers, teachers, students, tourists, and other ordinary people can all step onto the stage and become the center of attention. Dressed in distinctive outfits that incorporate elements of ethnic culture, participants showcase not only the beauty of fashion, but also the appreciation they have for local traditions.

Join People's Daily Online's Michael Kurtagh as he walks the runway and explores the unique charm of this one-of-a-kind cultural fashion show.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)