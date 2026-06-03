In Beijing, civilizations meet

The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing is being held from June 1 to 4. On June 1, guests from around the world visited the Capital Museum, where they began a journey of dialogue across time and civilizations. This cultural tourism experience offered them a glimpse of history in Beijing — and a contemporary expression of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)