2nd World Conference of Classics to be held in Greece

Xinhua) 09:45, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The second World Conference of Classics will be held in Athens, Greece, on June 9 and 10, organizers announced at a media briefing in Beijing on Monday.

The conference will bring together leading scholars in classical studies, as well as experts in civilization, culture and archaeology from China and other countries, to discuss issues related to classical civilizations and promote academic exchanges and consensus-building in global classical studies, the organizers said.

The event is jointly organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Greek Ministry of Culture, and the Academy of Athens.

In addition to the opening ceremony, plenary session and closing ceremony, the conference will feature four parallel forums focusing on topics including virtue and education, ethical communities in changing societies, civilization-based approaches to global order, and the role of humanistic values in the digital age.

The inaugural World Conference of Classics was held in Beijing in 2024. The event drew over 600 participants, including those from related departments and institutions of China and Greece, and experts, scholars, cultural figures, youth representatives and media professionals from around the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)