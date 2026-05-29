Mozambique hosts Chinese Bridge competition to promote educational, cultural exchanges with China

Xinhua) 13:34, May 29, 2026

MAPUTO, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Mozambican finals of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students were held on Thursday by the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University in the Mozambican capital of Maputo.

Manuel Guilherme Junior, rector of Eduardo Mondlane University, said that the competition is not only a stage for showcasing Chinese language proficiency and Chinese cultural talents, but also an important platform for China-Africa cultural exchanges and the deepening of friendship.

He expressed hope that Mozambican contestants would achieve even better results on the international stage.

The competition consisted of themed speeches, impromptu question-and-answer sessions, and Chinese cultural talent performances featuring poetry, music and martial arts. The national champion will represent Mozambique at the global finals in China.

Deolfina Macuacua, winner of this year's competition, said that participating in the competition in China would mean representing not only herself, but also Mozambique, and that she would continue preparing hard for the global finals.

China and Mozambique have been strengthening cooperation in education, science, technology and people-to-people exchanges in recent years, with the Chinese Bridge competition gradually becoming one of the major platforms for linguistic and cultural exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)