Chinese ceramic workshop cultural exchange center opens in Oxford

Xinhua) 09:27, May 29, 2026

LONDON, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A lecture and hands-on workshop on the history and culture of Chinese blue-and-white porcelain was held on Wednesday at Oxford Brookes University, marking the official launch of the Tangying Ceramic Workshop Cultural Exchange Centre at the university's Confucius Institute.

The event brought together more than 30 ceramic enthusiasts from the university and the wider Oxford area to experience traditional Chinese ceramic art and culture.

Experts and scholars from China's Jingdezhen Ceramic University introduced the development and cultural significance of blue-and-white porcelain, a representative form of Chinese ceramics, and demonstrated traditional ceramic-making techniques, including outlining, graded washing, heaping and piling.

Under the guidance of experts, participants used traditional brushes from Jingdezhen, a city in China's Jiangxi province known for its porcelain, to paint on white porcelain surfaces and create their own blue-and-white designs.

The Tangying Ceramic Workshop is an overseas cultural promotion project initiated by Jingdezhen Ceramic University. Through exhibitions, workshops and immersive cultural experiences, the project aims to promote Chinese ceramic culture and foster cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and other countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)