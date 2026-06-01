Young Chinese designers reimagine tradition with creative products

Xinhua) 14:56, June 01, 2026

JINAN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- In a design studio in Wudi County, east China's Shandong Province, 22-year-old designer Li Zeyi is developing a new line of cultural and creative products inspired by ancient Chinese astronomy.

On his computer screen, the 28 constellations of traditional Chinese astronomy and astrology have been transformed into clean, modern symbols that feature patterns with distinct Chinese aesthetics.

"Young designers should act as a bridge," said Li. "We need to bring old traditions into new forms of expression while helping people today rediscover their cultural roots."

Li once studied and worked in Shanghai, a metropolis where he developed his artistic vision and broadened his horizons as a young designer.

Yet he eventually chose to return to his hometown, Wudi, to start his own business. Known historically for salt production and fishing, the county boasts a rich cultural heritage.

After conducting extensive market research, Li found that Wudi's ancient town, coastal culture and folk customs offered abundant yet largely untapped creative inspiration.

Seeing an opportunity, he began incorporating local cultural elements into youthful and market-oriented cultural and creative products aimed at modern consumers.

Focusing on the Wudi ancient town, Li has developed more than 30 products. Among the most popular is a refrigerator magnet inspired by a boat ticket for tours of the old town.

"I incorporated local landmarks such as Lotus Bay, the ancient town and Haifeng Tower into the design," Li said. "The small boat on the magnet can slide from side to side, allowing visitors to relive their travel experience while playing with it."

Li is not alone. Across China, a growing number of young designers are turning to traditional and local culture for inspiration.

In Anqing, Anhui Province, also in eastern China, Huang Shen has developed dozens of products inspired by Huangmei Opera, a traditional Chinese opera form. In Luoyang, Henan Province, in central China, young entrepreneurs have blended the city's famed peony culture and Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored glazed pottery elements with coffee, pastries and other foods.

"Cultural products are not about simply printing traditional patterns on merchandise," Li said. "The key is to find a natural connection between tradition and modern life."

In recent years, as Chinese culture has gained greater international visibility and more foreign tourists have visited China, cultural and creative products have become an increasingly vivid window through which people can better understand Chinese culture.

In mid-May, a new Chinese-style tiger-head bag carried by Elon Musk's son during a visit to China went viral online. Inspired by traditional tiger-head hats and shoes from northwest China, the bag was designed by young designer Liu Siwei, and demonstrates the appeal of innovative Chinese cultural products among overseas audiences.

"Foreign customers may not fully understand Chinese history and the cultural meanings behind these designs, but they can appreciate the artistic quality and oriental aesthetics of these patterns," Li said.

With this in mind, Li has sought to turn traditional Chinese culture into graphics, patterns and colors, which he believes can serve as a shared language for cross-cultural communication.

As 2026 marks the Chinese Lunar Year of the Horse, Li created a playful horse-themed design, which depicts three horses galloping forward, symbolizing vigor and progress.

"The colors of the three horses come from traditional Chinese palettes, including crimson, emerald and indigo," Li said. "Their bodies also feature classic patterns from traditional woodblock New Year paintings, preserving the simple charm of folk art."

The design has been applied to a number of cultural products. His products were selected for a global design exhibition that toured countries and regions including Türkiye, Canada and Indonesia.

As more young Chinese designers turn their eyes to their hometowns, traditions and the wider world, Chinese cultural and creative products are evolving far beyond ordinary souvenirs. Increasingly, they are emerging as carriers of Chinese stories and oriental aesthetics.

"Chinese traditional culture can be seen by the world as long as we find the right way to present it," Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)