China opposes NYT platforming of Taiwanese authority's separatism

Xinhua) 09:41, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes The New York Times providing platform for the Taiwan authorities to spread the fallacy of "Taiwan independence" separatism and openly referring to the Taiwan region of China as a "country," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Monday.

This seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and sends wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Lin told a regular news briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)