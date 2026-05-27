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Arms purchases only to hasten demise of "Taiwan independence": mainland spokesperson
(Xinhua) 15:56, May 27, 2026
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that no matter how many weapons they purchased, it will only accelerate the demise of "Taiwan independence."
"National reunification is an unstoppable trend," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, when responding to a media query on Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's recent claim about arms purchases from the United States.
Chen noted that the DPP authorities' attempts to seek independence through U.S. support or by military means have escalated hostility and confrontation across the Taiwan Strait and undermined peace and stability in the Strait.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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