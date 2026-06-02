Chinese vice president meets Brazilian FM

Xinhua) 09:32, June 02, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Beijing.

Noting the building of the China-Brazil community with a shared future has been steadily and continuously advanced under the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state, Han said China has always viewed and developed bilateral relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective.

China is willing to work with Brazil to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote high-level strategic coordination, and demonstrate the responsibility of a major country in safeguarding the interests of developing countries at large and promoting common development, said Han.

Pointing out that practical cooperation between China and Brazil is highly complementary and enjoys strong internal driving force, Han said both sides should give better play to the role of mechanisms such as the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee to work for a bigger share of science and technology in cooperation, with higher added value and of greater strategic significance.

Vieira said at present, multilateralism is suffering an unprecedented blow, and it is particularly important for Brazil and China to deepen the construction of the community of a shared future. Brazil is ready to work with China to jointly ensure the coordinating role of the high-level coordination and cooperation committee and deepen cooperation in various fields, he added.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)