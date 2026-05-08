Feature: Brazilian youth orchestra strikes new chord in China-Brazil cultural exchange

Xinhua) 14:15, May 08, 2026

TIANJIN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Warm light washed over the concert hall of the Tianjin Grand Theater as a stream of orchestral music flowed like an audio clear spring, filling every corner of the space. On stage, the Neojiba Orchestra of Brazil was building toward a climax.

On May 3, the orchestra made its debut in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin and successfully concluded its performance.

"We deliberately chose pieces that include traditional Brazilian elements," conductor Ricardo Castro said. "This is not only a musical performance, but also a way of sharing our culture. We hope Chinese audiences can understand Brazil's stories through the music."

The auditorium was packed. The concert offered a rich showcase of Brazil's diverse musical heritage, highlighted by the distinctive sound of the berimbau, a traditional instrument rooted in African culture and central to Brazil's capoeira tradition.

Young soloist Raysson Lima performed with confidence, plucking the single-string instrument as its resonant tones echoed through the hall.

The instrument was made from a steel wire originally taken from a car tire and a dried gourd used as a resonator. Despite its simplicity, it conveys a wide range of emotions.

"It comes from everyday life and nature," Lima said. "That's what gives it such expressive power, reflecting the Brazilian people's love of life."

Founded in 2007, the Neojiba program is a widely recognized public music initiative in Brazil. Over the past 18 years, the program has provided music education opportunities to thousands of children from underprivileged backgrounds.

"Our goal has always been to create equal access to music education," Castro said. "Many of these children would never have had the chance to learn an instrument. Through this program, we help them discover their potential and change their lives through music."

The performance also forms part of the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year, a series of events spanning performing arts, music, intangible cultural heritage and youth exchanges, aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.

Through the concert, the young Brazilian musicians not only demonstrated their artistic talent but also built a closer cultural connection with the Chinese audience.

"Even though we come from different cultural backgrounds and speak different languages, music is a universal language," said concertmaster Isaac Bispo. "It breaks barriers and allows us to connect on a deeper level."

"Music is not only an artistic expression for us. It is also a way of passing on our culture and telling Brazil's story to the world," Castro said. "Through this performance, we hope to share the joy and freedom of Brazil with Chinese audiences, and to deepen mutual understanding through music."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)