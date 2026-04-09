Feature: Harmonious chords -- China-Brazil Cultural Year concert bridges continents through music

Xinhua) 14:19, April 09, 2026

BRASILIA, April 8 (Xinhua) -- The "China-Brazil Cultural Year" concert kicked off on Tuesday in Brasilia, bringing together the rich musical traditions of both nations in a harmonious cultural exchange.

The concert, jointly presented by the China National Symphony Orchestra (CNSO) and the Claudio Santoro National Theater Symphony Orchestra from Brazil, attracted an audience of 600 from all walks of life in Brazil and Chinese citizens living there.

"For the opening piece of the first half, I conducted the 'Batuque,' a dance piece well known to the local Brazilian audience, as a greeting from Chinese musicians," said Jing Huan, principal conductor of the China National Symphony Orchestra.

She noted that despite limited rehearsal time, they boldly attempted a more challenging interweaving and exchange of works, allowing musicians from both countries to gain a deeper understanding of each other's musical cultures.

Brazilian conductor Claudio Cohen said that the Claudio Santoro National Theater Symphony Orchestra has collaborated with Chinese partners multiple times, greatly admiring the power and cultural traditions embedded in Chinese music.

"Today's concert has brought Brazilian and Chinese cultures closely together through music," said Cohen.

According to Zhu Qingqiao, Chinese Ambassador to Brazil, the China-Brazil relationship is in its best shape ever, as cultural exchanges have enhanced mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, bringing hearts closer and bonds stronger.

As a key part of the China-Brazil Cultural Year, the event is jointly organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Embassy in Brazil, and Brazil's Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Culture.

The orchestras will also travel to the historic Brazilian cities of Natal on Thursday and Fortaleza on Saturday to perform classic works from both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)