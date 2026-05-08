Brazil to grant visa-free entry to Chinese citizens

Xinhua) 13:10, May 08, 2026

BRASILIA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Brazilian government announced Thursday that Brazil will implement a visa-free entry policy for Chinese citizens holding valid ordinary passports, starting May 11, 2026.

The measure aims to facilitate travel for tourism, business, transit, or to participate in artistic or sporting activities, according to the official Brazilian gazette.

The Brazilian government, in observance of the principle of reciprocity, will waive visa requirements for holders of valid ordinary passports of the People's Republic of China for stays of up to 30 days, non-extendable, according to the gazette.

It said that the measure will be valid until Dec. 31, 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)