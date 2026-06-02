China ready to work with Brazil to further expand overall China-Latin America cooperation: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:43, June 02, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the fifth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China has always been a reliable friend to Latin American and Caribbean countries and stands ready to work with regional countries, including Brazil, to further deepen and expand overall China-Latin America cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during the fifth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Beijing.

Wang said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Brazil relations have become increasingly global, strategic and far-reaching in influence.

"Practical cooperation across all fields has been steadily upgraded, and the two peoples have never been closer," he added.

Wang said the two sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue to advance the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, jointly counter various external challenges, and build greater synergy for each other's modernization drives and the unity and self-improvement of Global South countries.

Noting that China appreciates the Brazilian government's long-standing commitment to the one-China principle, Wang said China supports Brazil in safeguarding its national sovereignty, upholding independence and autonomy, and achieving greater development.

The two sides should advance exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, tourism, sports, sub-national areas, youth, media and other fields, Wang said, adding that it is important to strengthen communication and coordination under multilateral mechanisms including the United Nations and BRICS, earnestly implement the four major global initiatives, and promote the development of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Vieira stated that Brazil will always adhere to the one-China principle. He said Brazil looks forward to consolidating strategic mutual trust with China, deepening practical cooperation, cementing public support for bilateral ties, and achieving common prosperity.

Noting that both Brazil and China are important forces championing multilateralism and free trade, Vieira said Brazil is ready to work with China to enhance multilateral coordination, jointly advance the reform of the global governance system, uphold the authority of the United Nations, and promote international fairness and justice.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the fifth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)