Brazilian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:03, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Mauro Vieira will pay an official visit to China from May 31 to June 2, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Vieira will make the visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)