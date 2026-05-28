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Brazilian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:03, May 28, 2026
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Mauro Vieira will pay an official visit to China from May 31 to June 2, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
Vieira will make the visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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