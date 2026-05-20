Artists perform Peking opera to mark "China-Brazil Cultural Year" in Brasilia

Xinhua) 15:13, May 20, 2026

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)