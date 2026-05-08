Celestial maidens scatter flowers

(People's Daily App) 17:01, May 08, 2026

Suspended above the ancient street, performers dressed as celestial maidens scatter petals over the crowd as drones swirl and palace lanterns blaze below. For a moment, myth and reality share the same stage.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Yang Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)