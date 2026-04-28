"Homage to the Virtuosos" exhibition opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:26, April 28, 2026

Visitors view an art work during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. An art exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" opens to the public here on Monday. This exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Most of the works are on display in China for the first time. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors view an art work during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. An art exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" opens to the public here on Monday. This exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Most of the works are on display in China for the first time. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor takes photos of an art work during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. An art exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" opens to the public here on Monday. This exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Most of the works are on display in China for the first time. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor takes photos of an art work during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. An art exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" opens to the public here on Monday. This exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Most of the works are on display in China for the first time. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor takes photos of an art work during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. An art exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" opens to the public here on Monday. This exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Most of the works are on display in China for the first time. (Xinhua/Li He)

People visit the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. The exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Monday, displaying 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Chinese painter Jin Shangyi introduces "The Portrait of Lorenzo the Magnificent" by Bronzino to visitors at the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. The exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Monday, displaying 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo shows a poster for the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. The exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Monday, displaying 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A woman views "The Portrait of Cardinal Cesare Baronio" by Caravaggio while visiting the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. The exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Monday, displaying 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Chinese painter Quan Shanshi introduces "Flora" (L, rear) by Titian to visitors at the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. The exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Monday, displaying 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A woman visits the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. The exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Monday, displaying 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries, including Botticelli, da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)