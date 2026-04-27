Feature: Tradition as foundation, tech as wing: Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts shapes future of art

Xinhua) 16:11, April 27, 2026

HONG KONG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- At the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA), students are taught that to innovate, one must first master the ancient. As the institution climbs the global rankings, it is becoming a high-tech laboratory for the future of Asian culture.

In a city known for its vertical skyline and its role as a dynamic link bridging different regions, the HKAPA stands as a quiet yet powerful force for cultural integration. Here, the air is filled with the scent of sawdust from traditional carpentry workshops and the soft hum of high technology, a microcosm of Hong Kong's broader ambition to maintain its status as the world's "international education hub."

In March, the institution quietly achieved a milestone that extended far beyond its Wan Chai campus: the QS World University Rankings placed its performing arts program at 10th globally and 1st in Asia. For Anna CY Chan, director of HKAPA, this is not just about prestige; it is a validation of a pedagogical philosophy that emphasizes both "deep roots" and "wide horizons."

WEIGHT OF TRADITION

While the global arts scene often pursues the "new" with great enthusiasm, the HKAPA operates on a principle of groundedness. "Students must first learn traditional skills to strike deep roots," Chan insisted. "Only with sufficient artistic heritage can innovation have a soul."

This is not mere rhetoric. For Kelly Or, a fourth-year student in the School of Theatre and Entertainment Arts, the journey to the cutting edge began with the humble "mortise and tenon" joint and the manual crafting of coconut husk rope. These are the ancient foundations of stagecraft, taught with the same rigor as modern digital engineering.

The Academy's curriculum is a deliberate integration of diverse cultures. In a recent crossover concert titled Anime in Viaggio, the piercing, melodic heights of Cantonese opera were paired with the rhythmic, improvisational vitality of jazz. It was a performance that served as a vivid metaphor for the city itself: two distinct musical languages not merely co-existing, but complementing one another.

In March, the HKAPA threw open its doors to the public, offering over 100 free performances and exhibitions that showcased this duality. In the main foyer, the classic opera Divine Maiden Strewing Flowers came to life; with a flick of her "water sleeves," a performer's graceful turns and subtle smiles captured the essence of traditional Eastern aesthetics.

Yet, only a few steps away in the School of Film and Television, crowds queued to experiment with AI-generative tools and virtual filming techniques. Here, technology translated touch into imagery in an instant, a moment where tradition and modernity did not just coexist, but quietly merged.

HARDCORE VIRTUAL PRODUCTION

However, in the School of Film and Television, the "traditional" gives way to what the faculty calls "hardcore" art. Here, a hyper-realistic virtual simulation of the Yee Wo Street footbridge, a Causeway Bay landmark, comes to life. This is not just a student project; it is a collaborative platform for virtual production that allows filmmakers to move seamlessly from the neon-soaked streets of Hong Kong to a sci-fi dystopia in a single frame.

"We want students to master traditional filmmaking while simultaneously designing for the era of the mini-series and new media," explained Terry Lam, dean of the School of Film and Television.

Crucially, the Academy is addressing a key concern of the 21st century: artificial intelligence. Lam proposes a "human-in-the-loop" philosophy. In a world of algorithmic generation, the HKAPA argues that empathy remains the unique trait that cannot be replicated by technology. "Work is for people," Lam noted. "Only humans can endow a piece of art with the empathy it requires."

SUSTAINABLE ART EDUCATION

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government is now establishing the "Study in Hong Kong" brand to develop Hong Kong into an international hub for education. According to Director Chan, the Academy's non-local student body has consistently remained between 20 percent and 25 percent, attracting talent from the Chinese mainland and Southeast Asia, as well as Europe and North America. This global diversity is mirrored in the faculty, who hail from various countries and regions around the world.

The Academy's influence is now extending toward the under-construction Northern Metropolis. The planned Northern Metropolis University Town is envisioned not just as a school, but as a "Creative Incubator" and a "Green Art Theater."

The goal is a "complementary development" in the best sense, a campus that complements the Wan Chai headquarters by focusing on sustainability and resource sharing, serving as a gateway for Hong Kong's talent to flow into the Greater Bay Area and beyond.

For students like Dani Wen, a Master of Music student from the mainland, the appeal lies in this very spirit of breaking boundaries. "The atmosphere is inclusive, the teachers respect open creativity," she said. Before she writes for a Western symphony orchestra, she is tasked with composing for a Chinese orchestra, a cross-cultural training ground that ensures the next generation of artists are not just performers, but cultural communicators.

In a globalized arts landscape, the Academy's value lies in its refusal to choose between the old and the new. By grounding its digital evolution in physical heritage, the institution demonstrates that the future of Asian culture is not found by moving away from tradition, but by looking deeper into it.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)