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Artist draws Jiangnan scenery with both hands simultaneously

(People's Daily App) 15:04, April 30, 2026

A talented artist demonstrates incredible skill by drawing with both hands at once. With his amazing technique, he creates an intricate Jiangnan water town scene.

(Produced by Zhu Yurou and intern Zhang Jingxuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)

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