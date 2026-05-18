Open air art exhibition held in village of China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 13:19, May 18, 2026

A man views an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2026. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A man views an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2026. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People view an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2026. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People view an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2026. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People view an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2026. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A woman views an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2026. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A man views an open air art exhibition in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2026. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows an art exhibition hall converted from abandoned prefabricated houses in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town, Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. A "photography + oil painting" dual art exhibition was unveiled in Zhijiang Village of Xiaya Town on Saturday. Breaking the conventional boundaries of traditional art galleries, the exhibition is set amid fields, forests, and village paths. A total of 90 photography and oil painting works showcased the local rural customs and landscapes, with the majority of the artists being local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)