China's Jia/Zhang claim women's doubles title at Singapore Open

Xinhua) 14:40, June 01, 2026

Jia Yifan (1st R) and Zhang Shuxian celebrate after winning the women's doubles final against Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning at the 2026 Singapore Open on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian clinched the women's doubles title at badminton Singapore Open on Sunday, defeating compatriots Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning in straight games.

The fourth-seeded pair secured a narrow win against top seeds Liu and Tan 22-20, 21-19, showing greater composure on key points.

"The whole process was quite difficult," Zhang said after the final. "Sometimes we had different ideas on the court. Our coach guided us patiently and helped us make quick adjustments. It was not easy to make it all the way to the final and win the title."

In the women's singles final, world No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea bested Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 after a 65-minute battle to claim her fourth title of the season.

France's Alex Lanier topped the men's singles podium by rallying past Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 17-21, 21-15, 21-14.

In the men's doubles, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who snapped the 34-match winning streak of South Korea's world champions Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae in the semifinals, overcame Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the final.

Mixed doubles fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje of Denmark fought from one game down to beat Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara 17-21, 21-12, 21-12 to take the title.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)