Highlights of 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament

Xinhua) 15:07, May 22, 2026

Li Shifeng competes during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Li Shifeng of China and Toma Junior Popov of France at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng (L) competes during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Li Shifeng of China and Toma Junior Popov of France at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng competes during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Li Shifeng of China and Toma Junior Popov of France at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Toma Junior Popov competes during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Li Shifeng of China and Toma Junior Popov of France at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Chen Yufei of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Chen Yufei of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Chen Yufei of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Chen Yufei of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Chen Yufei of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Chen Yufei of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Chen Yufei of China and Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Luo Yi (R)/Wang Tingge compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Luo Yi/Wang Tingge of China and Lauren Lam/Allison Lee of the United States at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Luo Yi (L)/Wang Tingge compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Luo Yi/Wang Tingge of China and Lauren Lam/Allison Lee of the United States at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lauren Lam (R)/Allison Lee compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Luo Yi/Wang Tingge of China and Lauren Lam/Allison Lee of the United States at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lauren Lam (R)/Allison Lee compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Luo Yi/Wang Tingge of China and Lauren Lam/Allison Lee of the United States at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lauren Lam (L)/Allison Lee celebrate after the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Luo Yi/Wang Tingge of China and Lauren Lam/Allison Lee of the United States at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Luo Yi (R)/Wang Tingge compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Luo Yi/Wang Tingge of China and Lauren Lam/Allison Lee of the United States at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Luo Yi (R)/Wang Tingge compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Luo Yi/Wang Tingge of China and Lauren Lam/Allison Lee of the United States at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 22, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)