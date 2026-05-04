China beats France to retain badminton's Thomas Cup

Xinhua) 14:27, May 04, 2026

Gold medalist team China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

HORSENS, Denmark, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion China overcame a strong challenge from France to secure a 3-1 victory and reclaim the Thomas Cup title on Sunday.

It marked the 12th time China has lifted the trophy since 1982, while France achieved its best-ever result in the tournament.

World champion Shi Yuqi gave China an early lead, edging Christo Popov 21-16, 16-21, 21-17 in an 85-minute battle.

Shi said he had to recover from early deficits in all three games and remained focused on adjusting his tactics.

"I was behind in all three games and tried to calm myself down to find the right way to play my opponent," said Shi, who missed the last two group matches due to acute gastroenteritis. "I kept telling myself to stay clear-minded, patient and consistent under my current physical condition."

Popov, ranked world No. 4, admitted he missed his chances late on.

"Shi was very sharp and solid at the end, and I made a few mistakes. I feel like I just missed the opportunity," said the 24-year-old. "The first match is always very important for confidence and for the team."

World No. 10 Alex Lanier leveled the tie at 1-1 by defeating China's Li Shifeng 21-13, 21-10 in 43 minutes.

"I was extremely consistent today, and that made the difference, especially by limiting mistakes and sticking to the right game plan," said Lanier, 21. "I woke up with strong motivation this morning and the desire to give everything for the team. I felt confident on court and played one of my best matches."

"I tried to be patient but made too many mistakes. I felt sorry that I couldn't secure the second point for my team," Li said.

In a 96-minute third-match battle, world No. 15 Weng Hongyang edged Toma Junior Popov 22-20, 20-22, 21-19 to put China 2-1 ahead.

"Before the match, I knew it would be very tough. The opponents came through strong matches all the way to the final, so I just tried to prepare myself for a difficult battle," said Weng, 26.

"This match could be one of the longest I have ever played. It was very valuable for me mentally. Whether I was leading or trailing, there were a lot of long, tight rallies. When I was leading, I made quite a few mistakes, but when I was behind, I actually felt a bit more relaxed," he added.

He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu then sealed the victory by defeating Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi 21-13, 21-16 in the doubles, securing the decisive point for China.

Shi Yuqi of China competes in the singles match against Christo Popov of France during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Christo Popov of France competes in the singles match against Shi Yuqi of China during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Shi Yuqi of China greets Christo Popov of France after their singles match during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Shi Yuqi of China celebrates winning the singles match against Christo Popov of France during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Li Shifeng of China competes in the singles match against Alex Lanier of France during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Alex Lanier of France competes in the singles match against Li Shifeng of China during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Alex Lanier of France celebrates winning the singles match against Li Shifeng of China during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Weng Hongyang of China competes in the singles match against Toma Junior Popov of France during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

He Jiting (L)/Ren Xiangyu of China compete in the doubles match against Eloi Adam/Leo Rossi of France during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Eloi Adam/Leo Rossi (R) of France react in the doubles match against He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu of China during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

He Jiting (L)/Ren Xiangyu of China pose for photos after winning the doubles match against Eloi Adam/Leo Rossi of France during the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Team China pose for photos after winning the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Team China celebrate after winning the final match between China and France at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gold medalist team China (Top), silver medalist team France (C), bronze medalists team India (L) and team Denmark pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gold medalist team China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gold medalist team China's Shi Yuqi (Top,2nd L) reacts during the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gold medalist team China pose for selfies during the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gold medalist team China's coach Sun Jun (Top,1st L) reacts during the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Silver medalist team France pose for photos after the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Bronze medalist team Denmark pose for photos after the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Bronze medalist team India pose for photos after the awarding ceremony for the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, on May 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)