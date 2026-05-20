China has strong start on first day at 2026 Malaysia Masters

Xinhua) 09:41, May 20, 2026

Luo Yi (L) and Wang Tingge of China celebrate a point during their women's doubles round of 32 victory over Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci of Turkiye at the 2026 Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Shuttlers of Team China delivered a strong performance on Day 1 of the 2026 Malaysia Masters here on Tuesday, with several players advancing across multiple events.

Men's singles world junior champion Hu Zhean made an impressive opening, outplaying Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 23-21 in the first qualifying match before knocking out Malaysia's Lim Ming Hong 21-13, 21-10, while his compatriot Zhu Xuanchen overcame Muhamad Yusuf of Indonesia 19-21, 21-16, 21-19 and Malaysia's Eogene Ewe Eon 21-18, 20-22, 22-20.

Men's doubles duo Huang Di and Liu Yang outplayed Chen Cheng Kuan and Liu Kuang Heng of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-11, while their teammates Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan eased past Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-nga 21-13, 21-9.

Liu Yang (L) and Huang Di of China in action during their men's doubles round of 32 victory against Chen Cheng Kuan and Liu Kuang Heng of Chinese Taipei at the 2026 Malaysia Masters. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Women's doubles pair Chen Fanshutian and Luo Xumin outclassed Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr of Ukraine 21-9, 21-15, while their compatriots Luo Yi and Wang Tingge knocked out Turkiye's Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci 21-8, 21-15.

Among China's many successes also came a couple of setbacks. In the men's singles, Dong Tianyao lost out to South Korea's Yoo Tae-bin in their qualifying match. Meanwhile, Chinese men's singles shuttler Shi Yuqi withdrew from the tournament before the competition began.

The 2026 Malaysia Masters runs through May 24.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)