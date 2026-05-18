China claims women's doubles title at Badminton Thailand Open

Xinhua) 11:01, May 18, 2026

Yamaguchi Akane competes during the women's singles final match between Chen Yufei of China and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Thailand Open 2026 badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pair Bao Lijing and Cao Zihan sealed the women's doubles title at the Thailand Open 2026 on Sunday, while Chen Yufei took silver in women's singles and the duo of Zhu Yijun/Li Qian finished runners-up in mixed doubles.

Making their international debut as partners, 23-year-old Bao and 18-year-old Cao faced the world No.7 Japanese duo Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi in the title decider.

Falling behind after losing the opening game, the promising Chinese pair staged a stunning comeback after a gruelling 72-minute battle to win the gold medal at 19-21, 21-16, 21-19.

In the women's singles title contention, defending champion Chen went head-to-head with Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Chen eventually suffered a straight-game defeat at 21-14, 21-18 to settle for second place.

Meanwhile, China's Zhu and Li were beaten 21-17 and 21-15 by Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje in the mixed doubles final.

The men's singles final served up a nail-biting 97-minute clash. Denmark's Anders Antonsen edged home favorite Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand to capture the men's singles crown. Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin lifted the men's doubles trophy.

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles final match between Chen Yufei of China and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Thailand Open 2026 badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles final match between Chen Yufei of China and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Thailand Open 2026 badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chen Yufei (R) and Yamaguchi Akane pose during the awarding cermeony after the women's singles final match between Chen Yufei of China and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Thailand Open 2026 badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Yamaguchi Akane reacts during the women's singles final match between Chen Yufei of China and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Thailand Open 2026 badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chen Yufei poses during the awarding cermeony after the women's singles final match between Chen Yufei of China and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Thailand Open 2026 badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)