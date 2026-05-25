China claims three titles at Malaysia Masters

Xinhua) 14:20, May 25, 2026

Chen Fanshutian/Luo Xumin (R) pose on the podium at the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles final match between Chen Fanshutian/Luo Xumin of China and Hirota Ayaka/Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China wrapped up the 2026 Malaysia Masters with titles in men's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles after the finals concluded here on Sunday.

Li Shifeng delivered a composed performance in the men's singles final, defeating Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-16, 21-17 to secure the title.

In women's doubles, Chen Fanshutian and Luo Xumin edged Japan's Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto 21-16, 25-23 in a tightly contested final.

Mixed doubles pair Gao Jiaxuan and Wei Yaxin also lifted the trophy after overcoming Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-13, 15-21, 21-11.

China narrowly missed out on a fourth title as Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon defeated Chen Yufei 21-17, 21-15 in the women's singles final.

In men's doubles, Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard beat Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani 21-16, 21-17 to claim the championship.

Chen Fanshutian (2nd R)/Luo Xumin (1st R) pose for a group photo with Hirota Ayaka (2nd L)/Ayako Sakuramoto at the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles final match between Chen Fanshutian/Luo Xumin of China and Hirota Ayaka/Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Fanshutian (L)/Luo Xumin celebrate after winning the women's doubles final match between Chen Fanshutian/Luo Xumin of China and Hirota Ayaka/Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Chen Fanshutian (L)/Luo Xumin compete during the women's doubles final match between Chen Fanshutian/Luo Xumin of China and Hirota Ayaka/Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Gold medalists Gao Jiaxuan (R)/Wei Yaxin of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Gao Jiaxuan/Wei Yaxin of China and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Gold medalists Gao Jiaxuan (top R)/Wei Yaxin (bottom R) of China and silver medalists Pakkapon Teeraratsakul (top L)/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand pose during the awarding ceremony after their mixed doubles final match at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Gao Jiaxuan (L)/Wei Yaxin compete during the mixed doubles final match between Gao Jiaxuan/Wei Yaxin of China and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Gao Jiaxuan (L)/Wei Yaxin compete during the mixed doubles final match between Gao Jiaxuan/Wei Yaxin of China and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng poses with his trophy after wining the men's singles final match between Li Shifeng of China and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chen Zeguo/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng celebrates after wining the men's singles final match between Li Shifeng of China and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chen Zeguo/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng (R) and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul pose at the awarding cermeony for the men's singles final match between Li Shifeng of China and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chen Zeguo/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng competes during the men's singles final match between Li Shifeng of China and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chen Zeguo/Xinhua)

Ratchanok Intanon (R) and Chen Yufei pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles final match between Chen Yufei of China and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand at 2026 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)