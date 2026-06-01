Highlights of Singapore Badminton Open 2026

Xinhua) 11:14, June 01, 2026

An Se Young celebrates after the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Se Young hits a return during the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Yamaguchi Akane hits a return during the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Se Young hits a return during the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Se Young (R) and Yamaguchi Akane pose during the victory ceremony after the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Se Young hits a return during the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Se Young poses for photos during the victory ceremony after the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Yamaguchi Akane hits a return during the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Se Young celebrates after the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Se Young poses for photos during the victory ceremony after the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Yamaguchi Akane hits a return during the women's singles final match between An Se Young of South Korea and Yamaguchi Akane of Japan at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)