In pics: men's doubles round of 16 match at Singapore Badminton Open 2026

Xinhua) 13:24, May 29, 2026

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Liang Weikeng (L)/Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju (L) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)