In pics: men's doubles round of 16 match at Singapore Badminton Open 2026
Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Liang Weikeng (L)/Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju (L) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2026 in Singapore, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
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