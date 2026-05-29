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Chinese state councilor urges efforts to boost employment
(Xinhua) 10:28, May 29, 2026
JINAN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has called for efforts to stabilize and promote employment when speaking during her inspection tour in east China's Shandong Province from Tuesday to Thursday.
Noting that having a job is pivotal to people's well-being, she said the country's current employment situation remains generally stable.
Highlighting the importance of upholding the employment-first policy, Shen stressed the need to support entrepreneurship as a driver of job creation, improve employment policies and services for young people including college graduates, and expand vocational training programs to help workers upgrade their skills and increase their incomes.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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