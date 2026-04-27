China strengthens protection of rights, interests in new occupations

Xinhua) 08:02, April 27, 2026

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to better protect the rights and interests of workers in new forms of employment, according to a set of guidelines made public on Sunday.

These guidelines, issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, urge internet platforms and express delivery firms to set reasonable wages for workers in new forms of employment based on work tasks and labor intensity, and to ensure full and timely payment.

Efforts should be made to strengthen the governance of algorithms on internet platforms, the guidelines say, urging relevant companies to earnestly fulfill their social responsibilities, toughen regulation of algorithms and improve transparency. Workers in new forms of employment must have the right to be informed about, participate in, and choose algorithm-related rules, the guidelines note.

The guidelines also underscore the need to strengthen oversight of relevant sectors, improve information disclosure for practitioners, and guide workers in new forms of employment to develop reasonable expectations regarding income and benefits.

Comprehensive measures should be introduced to curb rat race competition and strictly prevent infringements on the legitimate rights and interests of such workers, the guidelines add.

New forms of employment refer to jobs that have emerged with the rise of the internet and the digital economy, including roles like food delivery couriers, ride-hailing drivers and online marketers, who rely on internet platforms for their work.

China currently has 84 million people engaged in such work, who play an important role in serving and ensuring people's livelihood, and in helping to keep the economy running smoothly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)