China to boost two-way urban-rural job mobility

Xinhua) 13:28, April 16, 2026

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out a policy package to integrate its urban and rural employment policy system, facilitating two-way mobility and the integration of labor markets, according to official guidelines made public Wednesday.

The guidelines, jointly released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, aim to promote high-quality and sufficient employment for both urban and rural workers.

The measures focus on developing employment opportunities, building equal-access public employment services, allocating training resources, protecting worker rights, and assisting disadvantaged groups.

The document calls for expanding county- and township-level job opportunities, tapping employment potential in consumer sectors such as cultural tourism, debut economy, ice-and-snow economy, and inbound tourism, and creating grassroots jobs suited for young job seekers, including college graduates.

Local authorities are encouraged to build balanced and accessible service networks in urban and rural areas, enhance cross-regional labor matching and information sharing, and support talents in starting businesses or seeking employment in rural areas.

The guidelines also propose an integrated training model, as well as relaxing age limits for vocational technical schools to enroll more rural youths.

On protecting the rights of rural migrant workers, the guidelines stress ensuring their children's access to childcare and education, increasing the enrollment ratio in public schools, and expanding housing provident fund coverage. Qualified cities are encouraged to include eligible migrant workers in local housing assistance programs.

For disadvantaged groups, the guidelines strengthen employment assistance, particularly for those at risk of lapsing or relapsing into poverty, and make better use of urban and rural safety-net policies.

By the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the guidelines aim to further smooth employment channels, balance employment services and training resources between urban and rural areas, and foster a fairer employment environment, thereby supporting high-quality and sufficient employment as well as high-quality economic and social development.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)