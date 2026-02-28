Various forms of job fairs held across China

Xinhua) 08:42, February 28, 2026

Job seekers attend a job fair in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

A staff member (R) introduces recruitment information to a job seeker at a job fair in Liangjiang New Area of southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Job seekers learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Liangjiang New Area of southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A job seeker learns about recruitment information at a job fair in Liangjiang New Area of southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 27, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Fancheng District of Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Xie Yong/Xinhua)

Job seekers learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Tongzhou District of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

Job seekers learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

Job seekers are pictured at a job fair in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

A live streamer (2nd R) introduces recruitment information via live-streaming at a company in Huaying, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Zhou Songlin/Xinhua)

Job seekers learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Jingning County of Pingliang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

Job seekers learn about recruitment information at a job fair in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 27, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Staff members introduce recruitment information via live-streaming at a job fair for college graduates in Rugao, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 27, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Wu Shujian/Xinhua)

Job seekers attend a job fair for college graduates in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

A volunteer (R, front) introduces laws and regulations about labor employment to job seekers at a job fair in Duntou Town of Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2026. Various forms of job fairs have recently been held across the country to provide job seekers with openings. (Photo by Zhou Qiang/Xinhua)

