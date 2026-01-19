China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 pct in 2025

January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's job market has remained generally stable, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate holding steady at 5.2 percent in 2025, official data showed on Monday.

For December 2025 alone, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.1 percent on average, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The jobless rate among locally registered urban workers was 5.3 percent, while the rate for migrant workers was lower at 4.7 percent.

In China's 31 major cities, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent last month.

The data also revealed that the total number of migrant workers in China had reached 301.15 million in 2025, an increase of 1.42 million from a year earlier, representing a growth of 0.5 percent.

China set a surveyed urban unemployment rate target of around 5.5 percent for 2025.

