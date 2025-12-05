China spends 35.5 billion yuan on work-for-relief programs to boost employment
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Investment from the central government budget toward the work-for-relief programs has totaled 35.5 billion yuan (about 5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, with these programs expected to create more than 1.1 million jobs for the low-income population, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
The NDRC, China's top economic planner, said these programs that incline toward rural areas and integrated urban-rural development have been specifically implemented in small and medium-scale infrastructure projects, such as hardening village roads and alleys, dredging irrigation and drainage facilities, and building water storage ponds.
In addition to boosting local incomes and employment, the programs are enhancing infrastructure and stimulating investment growth in local regions, the NDRC added.
The central government aims to implement over 7,000 work-for-relief programs this year. In implementing these programs, training will be provided to strengthen workers' job skills.
Work-for-relief programs refer to a support policy in which the government invests in the construction of infrastructure projects, and those who work on such projects receive remuneration, thereby replacing direct relief.
Apart from central government funding support, the NDRC said it is also encouraging local authorities to promote the work-for-relief approach in other important projects. Together, these efforts are expected to create up to 4 million jobs for low-income people in 2025.
Photos
- Bamboo brings ecological, economic benefits to town in E China's Jiangxi
- Expo on AI machines, electronics opens in Macao, pursuing global opportunities
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
Related Stories
- Explainer: Why China eyes greater investment in human capital
- China's top procuratorate launches campaign to tackle arrears of migrant workers' wages
- Explainer: How China will construct employment-friendly development model
- China expands state-level job services markets to boost labor allocation
- China adds 10.57 mln new urban jobs in Jan-Sept
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.