China spends 35.5 billion yuan on work-for-relief programs to boost employment

Xinhua) 15:42, December 05, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Investment from the central government budget toward the work-for-relief programs has totaled 35.5 billion yuan (about 5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, with these programs expected to create more than 1.1 million jobs for the low-income population, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The NDRC, China's top economic planner, said these programs that incline toward rural areas and integrated urban-rural development have been specifically implemented in small and medium-scale infrastructure projects, such as hardening village roads and alleys, dredging irrigation and drainage facilities, and building water storage ponds.

In addition to boosting local incomes and employment, the programs are enhancing infrastructure and stimulating investment growth in local regions, the NDRC added.

The central government aims to implement over 7,000 work-for-relief programs this year. In implementing these programs, training will be provided to strengthen workers' job skills.

Work-for-relief programs refer to a support policy in which the government invests in the construction of infrastructure projects, and those who work on such projects receive remuneration, thereby replacing direct relief.

Apart from central government funding support, the NDRC said it is also encouraging local authorities to promote the work-for-relief approach in other important projects. Together, these efforts are expected to create up to 4 million jobs for low-income people in 2025.

