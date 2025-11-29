China's top procuratorate launches campaign to tackle arrears of migrant workers' wages
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has released a circular to launch a targeted campaign against arrears of wages for migrant workers and other disadvantaged groups.
Per the circular, procuratorial authorities nationwide should combat the malicious practice of wage arrears in accordance with the law and hand down corresponding penalties in a strict manner.
Efforts to help migrant workers in need recover their income arrears should be sustained throughout the whole campaign to ensure that they are paid in a prioritized, prompt and full manner, according to the circular.
It also urged redoubling support for migrant workers in need to press prosecutions in court and enhancing oversight on industries such as project construction, online order delivery and public sanitation, where arrears of wages occur relatively more frequently.
The circular also specified efforts to facilitate negotiations and settlement between enterprises and migrant workers in eligible cases, and proactively provide legal aid for those in need.
Photos
- Tea industry exceeds 15 billion yuan in Wuyishan, SE China's Fujian
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan builds distinctive modern agricultural system
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
Related Stories
- Explainer: How China will construct employment-friendly development model
- China expands state-level job services markets to boost labor allocation
- China adds 10.57 mln new urban jobs in Jan-Sept
- China creates 10.57 million new urban jobs in first three quarters, hitting 88 percent of annual target
- China's job market generally stable in first three quarters
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.