China's top procuratorate launches campaign to tackle arrears of migrant workers' wages

Xinhua) 10:32, November 29, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has released a circular to launch a targeted campaign against arrears of wages for migrant workers and other disadvantaged groups.

Per the circular, procuratorial authorities nationwide should combat the malicious practice of wage arrears in accordance with the law and hand down corresponding penalties in a strict manner.

Efforts to help migrant workers in need recover their income arrears should be sustained throughout the whole campaign to ensure that they are paid in a prioritized, prompt and full manner, according to the circular.

It also urged redoubling support for migrant workers in need to press prosecutions in court and enhancing oversight on industries such as project construction, online order delivery and public sanitation, where arrears of wages occur relatively more frequently.

The circular also specified efforts to facilitate negotiations and settlement between enterprises and migrant workers in eligible cases, and proactively provide legal aid for those in need.

