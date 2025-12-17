Home>>
China creates 12.1 mln urban jobs in Jan.-Nov.
(Xinhua) 10:18, December 17, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China created 12.1 million urban jobs in the first 11 months of 2025, meeting its full-year target of over 12 million a month ahead of schedule, official data showed on Tuesday.
Over the same period, the average surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, better than the annual target of about 5.5 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
Central to household livelihoods and social stability, employment has remained high on China's policy agenda, with authorities introducing comprehensive measures to support job growth.
