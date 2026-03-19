Vice premier urges efforts to promote high-quality, sufficient employment of college graduates

Xinhua) 10:58, March 19, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a video conference on employment and entrepreneurship for college graduates and other young people in Beijing, capital of China, on March 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday urged efforts to promote high-quality and sufficient employment of college graduates.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a video conference in Beijing on employment and entrepreneurship for college graduates and other young people.

Authorities at all levels should strive to stabilize and expand the employment scale of college graduates, and combine investment in physical assets with investment in human capital, so as to inject new momentum and vitality into high-quality development, Ding said.

He also called for greater support for enterprises in stabilizing and expanding employment, encouraging more graduates to work at the grassroots level and improving employment guidance services.

Ding stressed the need to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of college graduates and to ensure that this year's employment targets and tasks are fully met.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin attended the event and delivered a speech.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)