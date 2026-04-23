China unveils measures to build youth-friendly cities with career opportunities, better life

Xinhua) 11:06, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out a new policy package aimed at creating youth-friendly cities, as part of broader efforts to build "people-centered" modern cities and boost the vitality of the society.

The document, released recently by 15 departments, including the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Education, outlines 18 measures designed to improve urban environments for young people, the CYLC said on Wednesday.

The measures seek to transform cities into hubs where young people can pursue high-quality development, enjoy better living standards, and actively participate in governance, the document noted.

Framing youth-oriented urban development as a concrete application of the "people's city" concept, the guidelines call for integrating youth development into all aspects of urban planning, construction and governance. Authorities have been urged to systematically improve conditions to ensure young people can move to cities, settle down, live comfortably and build successful careers.

The policy package also emphasizes aligning urban policies with the needs of young people across production, daily life and ecological planning, while enabling them to play a greater role in reform, development and social stability.

To expand opportunities, China will strengthen coordination between technological and industrial innovation, promote the upgrading of traditional industries, foster emerging sectors and cultivate future industries. Initiatives will be advanced to create more jobs conducive to youth innovation.

Support will also be strengthened for young entrepreneurs, including through platforms such as youth entrepreneur associations and training programs for private-sector professionals, to promote the healthy development of the younger generation in the private economy.

The document further calls for improving mechanisms to identify, train and utilize young talent in innovation, encouraging them to take leading roles in major scientific and technological projects. Startups founded by young people will receive enhanced support in funding, technology and workspace.

In urban planning, local authorities are instructed to incorporate youth development indicators into city evaluation systems and to create more youth-oriented spaces during urban renewal projects. Policies will also explore flexible planning standards to support public services tailored to young people.

To ease housing and commuting pressures, cities are encouraged to build dormitory-style and small-sized apartments in areas with high youth employment density, near educational and medical institutions, and along public transit lines.

The document also calls for expanded public services for young people, including childcare subsidies and coordinated support policies in housing, transportation and consumption to encourage childbirth.

Efforts will be made to expand the availability of mother-and-child facilities in public spaces and to promote the development of maternity and child-friendly hospitals, improving healthcare services for women and children.

"By 2030, the concept of youth-development-oriented cities will be widely established," the document said, adding that by 2035, China aims to have formed a "relatively mature and complete system for youth development."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)