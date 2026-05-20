China rolls out graduate hiring campaign for digital trade sector

Xinhua) 19:40, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China will run a nationwide graduate recruitment campaign for the digital trade and service outsourcing sectors from May through December, the Ministry of Commerce announced Wednesday.

The program, jointly launched by the ministries of commerce, education, and human resources and social security, will host dedicated online job fairs on three national employment platforms, where participating firms can list vacancies free of charge.

Local commerce and human resources authorities are urged to encourage industry parks and firms in the digital trade and service outsourcing sectors to hold on-campus job fairs at universities.

Efforts will also be made to deepen university-enterprise cooperation through the establishment of internship and employment bases in these related industries.

Employers that hire or train graduates may apply for vocational training and social insurance subsidies. Graduates who start businesses or take up flexible employment in the digital trade and service outsourcing sectors will be eligible for preferential tax treatment, start-up guarantee loans and flexible-employment social insurance subsidies.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Zhong Wenxing)