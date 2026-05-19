China rolls out action plan to boost employment

Xinhua) 10:06, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- An action plan for stabilizing jobs, expanding employment capacity and improving employment quality, issued by the leading group on employment work under the State Council, was made public on Monday.

The plan outlines policy measures that focus on meeting labor demand in key sectors, tapping employment potential and raising employment quality, among other priorities.

To stabilize labor demand in key sectors, the plan proposes developing the manufacturing sector in light of local conditions to absorb more workers, stepping up support for sectors such as construction, accommodation and catering to unlock further employment space, and keeping the recruitment scale of policy-backed posts stable.

To tap employment potential across all channels and sectors, efforts will be made to expand job opportunities in the consumption sector, boost employment through scaled-up investment projects, develop new quality productive forces to create more jobs, expand employment capacity in the livelihood service sector, improve the employment carrying capacity of coordinated urban-rural and inter-regional development and give full play to the catalytic effect of entrepreneurship in driving employment.

To improve employment quality, the plan prioritizes advancing vocational upskilling, optimizing the supply of high-quality services, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of workers, and fostering shifts in public attitudes toward employment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)