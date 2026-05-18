China's job market generally stable in April

Xinhua) 16:07, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in April, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 percent, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

In the first four months, the surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.3 percent, according to the NBS.

The jobless rate among locally registered urban workers was 5.3 percent, while the rate for migrant workers was lower at 5 percent.

In China's 31 major cities, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent last month, 0.1 percentage points lower than in March.

China has set a target of a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent in 2026 and aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs within the year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)