Soot, stone and tradition: the inkmakers keeping an ancient Chinese art alive

(People's Daily App) 16:54, May 28, 2026

Before pens, before printers – there was ink. In Huangshan, Anhui Province, artisans are still making inksticks and inkstones by hand, just as they have for centuries.

(Produced by Lin Rui, Li Bowen and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)