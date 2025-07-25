Trending in China | Cinnabar ink: a treasured gem in traditional ink art

(People's Daily App) 14:32, July 25, 2025

Cinnabar ink, crafted from natural cinnabar, boasts a vivid crimson hue that endures through time. Versatile in both calligraphy and painting, it embodies literary elegance while possessing medicinal properties—truly a rare treasure among traditional inks.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Ruofan)

