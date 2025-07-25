Trending in China | Cinnabar ink: a treasured gem in traditional ink art
(People's Daily App) 14:32, July 25, 2025
Cinnabar ink, crafted from natural cinnabar, boasts a vivid crimson hue that endures through time. Versatile in both calligraphy and painting, it embodies literary elegance while possessing medicinal properties—truly a rare treasure among traditional inks.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Hui ink sticks: a Chinese crafting tradition
- Ink and branches: When nature becomes the brush
- How inheritors and craftsmen are passing along the 'Four Treasures of the Study'
- Hui ink sticks
- Trending in China | Longquan ink
- Traditional way to make a 'Hui ink stick'
- Study room articles art exhibit kicks off in China
- Young artist blends street graffiti with traditional ink wash painting
- Student caught cheating splashes ink on teacher, claims legal immunity
- How to remove ink stains on clothes?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.